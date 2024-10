The Port of Tampa Bay appears to have survived Hurricane Milton with minimal damage, easing fears that it could disrupt a key gateway for fuel deliveries.

And Mexico’s port of Progreso was working to reopen after taking a lashing from the storm.

Hurricane Milton made landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday as a Category 3 storm, touching off more than 100 tornadoes and bringing wind and rain, but a southward turn of the storm spared Tampa Bay of a major storm surge.