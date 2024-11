The Port of Valencia is gradually resuming cargo activity after halting operations in the aftermath of severe rainstorms that devastated south-east Spain last week.

The port said it is bringing forward the opening of its container terminals to 6 November, to speed up logistical services.

The CSP Iberian Valencia Terminal and AP Moller-Maersk’s APM Terminals will open access to receive containers at 6 am local time (5:00 GMT) and will remain open until 8 pm.