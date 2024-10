Ports in Florida and Mexico are in the crosshairs of what some are calling the world’s most powerful storm of the year.

Hurricane Milton intensified at a faster-than-expected pace to become a rare Category 5 storm on Monday, with maximum sustained winds reaching 175 miles per hour (280 kph), according to the US National Hurricane Center.

The mighty storm’s first stop on the global ports map is Progreso on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.