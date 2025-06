Damage caused to critical Ukrainian Black Sea port infrastructure in the war with Russia will cost more than $1bn to reverse.

Nearly 400 facilities have come under rocket and drone attack since 2022.

“The main critical infrastructure facilities for ports and shipping that we have already lost have been identified … and now we have to restore them,” Andriy Kashuba, Ukraine’s deputy minister of territorial development, told the Black Sea Security Forum in Odesa, according to Reuters.