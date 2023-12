Singapore has set a new record of over 3bn gross tons in annual vessel arrivals so far in 2023, the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) has confirmed.

The record was set following the arrival of Ocean Network Express’ 8,628-teu ONE Olympus (built 2008) on Christmas day at the city state’s Pasi Panjang Terminal.

Singapore reached the 1bn gross ton mark in 2004 and it was another seven years before it reached the 2bn gross ton mark.