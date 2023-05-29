Singapore’s PSA International continues to hit the mergers and acquisitions trail as it looks to develop its logistics footprint.

The company has acquired a strategic minority stake in SOTRANS Group (STG) also known as South Logistics Joint Stock Company from Indo-Trans Logistics (ITL).

“Established in 1975, STG is a leading logistics provider in Vietnam, well-known for providing reliable and efficient supply chain solutions,” PSA said.

“The partnership between PSA and ITL leverages STG’s strong presence in Vietnam with its local expertise in logistics, ports, barging, and project cargo, and PSA’s global network of deepsea, rail and inland terminals.”