Singapore is to use credit risk profiles to reduce the cost of port dues paid by shipowners calling at the city state’s ports and anchorage.

From 1 April 2024, the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) will waive the need for security deposits and banker’s guarantees for billing parties that it assesses to be of lower credit risk.

The move was announced by Singapore’s acting minister for transport Chee Hong Tat at the Singapore Maritime Foundation New Year reception on Friday.