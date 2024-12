South Korea will pump KRW 14 trillion ($9.76bn) to transform Busan Port into the world’s third largest by 2045, the country’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries has announced.

The government aims to circumvent supply chain uncertainties with its new port.

“The restructuring of supply chains due to the strengthening of protectionism, regional disputes, and changes in shipping alliances presents both a crisis and an opportunity for our ports,” said Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Kang Do-hyung.