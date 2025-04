Norway’s Stolt-Nielsen is to build a new gas and chemicals terminal as part of a “landmark” $2bn development of the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

The Stolthaven Terminals subsidiary is teaming up with domestic group Ronesans Holding on the project.

The facility is part of a large-scale new development, valued at $2bn, that also includes a polypropylene (PP) production plant, which Ronesans Holding will develop separately.