A nationwide power cut wreaked havoc across Spain on Monday, with one major port reporting disruptions and more expected in the country.

Spain’s electricity grid operator, Red Electrica, confirmed widespread outages around midday local time, which impacted the entire country, as well as parts of Portugal and France.

Transport systems descended into chaos across the country with national railways and metro systems grinding to a halt, as well as a lack of traffic lights causing jams and airports relying on emergency generators.