US President Donald Trump has hailed Li Ka-Shing’s sale of CK Hutchison’s stake in Hutchison Port Holdings to BlackRock as an early win of his second term, but analysts suggest the Hong Kong tycoon had planned his exit long before.

The timescale for the Hutchison Ports deal is “just too short” for Trump’s recent announcements on Panana to be a key driver, said Drewry senior associates Eleanor Hadland and Eirik Hooper.