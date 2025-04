The US military has carried out an airstrike on a Houthi fuel port in Yemen while commercial ships were moored at the facility.

Central Command, which coordinates US forces in the region, said it carried out the attacks to cut off a supply of fuel and revenue for the Iran-backed militant group.

“The Houthis have continued to benefit economically and militarily from countries and companies that provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organisation,” the command said on X.