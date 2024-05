The US military’s temporary pier to provide aid to Gaza will be offline for more than a week after a

“confluence of weather storms” made it inoperable, an official said.

The situation has led to questions about how aid will be delivered if seaborne shipments are cut off to the embattled territory amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

The damage to the $320m pier, which will be unmored and towed to the Israeli port of Ashdod for repairs, came just weeks after it became operational.