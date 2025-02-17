Russia has rebuked shipping’s chief regulator, Arsenio Dominguez, and accused the International Maritime Organization of offering “covert support” to US-led sanctions imposed against its fleet following the invasion of Ukraine.

Deputy transport minister Aleksandr Poshivai accused the IMO of ignoring its founding commitment to removing unnecessary restrictions on international trade.

“The adoption of discriminatory measures within IMO and covert support for illegal restrictions in the form of sanctions” is an obvious breach of the body’s legal, environmental and safety rules, he claimed.