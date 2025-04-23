Changes to port fees imposed by US President Donald Trump’s top trade ambassador have sent shock waves through the car carrier sector, while other shipping segments, bracing for worse, have expressed relief.

The varying reactions to the decision by US trade representative Jamieson Greer come as trade lawyers hope a 19 May hearing may be an opportunity to push for changes before the fees enter force in October, even though it is meant to be focused on proposed tariffs for cargo-handling equipment.