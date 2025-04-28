Owners and operators of car carriers are hoping the top trade ambassador of US President Donald Trump will recognise what they believe is a mistake when his office imposed a fee on virtually every ship in the sector, with almost no exemptions.

Stakeholders in the US-flag sector, who were particularly taken aback by the fees, are already pressing the Trump administration to at least include the same exemptions found in the fees imposed by US trade representative Jamieson Greer’s fees on Chinese-built vessels in every other shipping sector.