The Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships will enter into force in two years.

Liberia has followed Bangladesh and notified the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) it has ratified.

After international cooperation between governments, the HKC now meets its complicated conditions on balancing ratifying states’ tonnage and recycling countries’ capacity.

IMO secretary general Kitack Lim said: “This is a momentous day for the IMO, for the international shipping industry, for the marine environment, and especially for workers and local communities in ship recycling countries globally.”