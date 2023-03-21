An alternative way of calculating a ship’s Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) rating that rewards more productive vessels by removing time spent in port has been submitted to the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The emissions index proposed by online freight platform Shipnext is based on the technical parameters of vessels, their speed and fuel consumption whilst taking into consideration the cargo quantity and intended voyage.

The Shipnext Voyage Emission Index (SVEI) ignores fuel consumption in ports as the time taken is determined mainly by the terminals and not a vessel’s technical capabilities.