Clear signs of progress emerged from a week-long meeting at the International Maritime Organization, which was seen as a key staging post in setting new carbon rules for shipping.

Steps have been taken to unravel the complexities of proposals to structure an economic measure to force shipping decarbonisation while raising funds for mitigation and research.

This week marks the start of a final six-month push of closed-door talks which will culminate in April with another meeting of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC).