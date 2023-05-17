Bimco is optimistic an international ship recycling regulation will meet the entry into force requirement following a visit to ship breakers in Bangladesh.

The shipowners’ association said that during the visit the Bangladesh government confirmed that it will ratify the Hong Kong Convention for the Safe & Environmentally Friendly Recycling of Ships (HKC) and expects it to happen “in the next few weeks”.

By adopting the convention, Bangladesh would help the HKC come close to achieving its complicated entry into force requirements.