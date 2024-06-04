The vast majority of charterers are falling short in supporting shipowners to fund the switch to greener shipping, major owners and managers agreed at the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum in Posidonia on Tuesday.

“We don’t see customers paying premiums except for biofuel trials,” Peter Weernink, founder and chief executive officer of SwissMarine, told the audience.

Bud Darr, executive vice president of maritime policy and government affairs of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co, said he has had the same experience.