China sanctions five Hanwha Marine firms as Beijing and Washington trade blows

China has sanctioned five US-linked subsidiaries of South Korea’s Hanwha Marine Corp as tensions continue to flare between Washington and Beijing.

The move is a fresh twist in a tit-for-tat dispute over tariffs, port fees and US ambitions to roll back China’s grip on shipping.

This move is likely seen as China “punishing” the US through a proxy.

South Korea was the first nation to show its support for US shipbuilding, pledging multi-billion-dollar investments.

Hanwha Shipping LLC, Hanwha Philly Shipyard Inc, Hanwha Ocean USA International LLC, Hanwha Shipping Holdings LLC and HS USA Holdings Corp were all sanctioned by the ministry of commerce.

They are prohibited from engaging in transactions, cooperation or other activities with China.

Hanwha Group plans to invest $5bn in its Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia, as TradeWinds has reported.

Hanwha Shipping, the US subsidiary of South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean, also ordered 10 MR product/chemical tankers and a second LNG carrier in late August.

It said then that the 50,000-dwt tankers would be designed to “support the US Jones Act fleet renewal and other strategic initiatives”.

The US-China trade war is likely to escalate following the move, as Beijing said it plans to launch a further investigation into the US trade representative’s Section 301 probe of China’s maritime sector.

The move comes amid Beijing’s softening of port fees on US-linked ships as China seeks to protect its top shipbuilding status.