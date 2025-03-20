US consumers will be among the hardest hit if Donald Trump’s port fee plan for Chinese-linked vessels is implemented, according to major Chinese shipowners.

They argue that the price of chemicals essential for US manufacturing would skyrocket, ultimately raising living costs for Americans, who would bear the brunt of the added expenses.

“Frankly, his plans are hard to implement and not only are shipowners like us saying that but many other shipping parties also agree,” said Shandong Shipping Tanker’s vice general manager Zhang Hao.