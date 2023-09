As regulators continue to look for ways to make shipping more environmentally friendly, could they start looking at cracking down on consumers if greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise?

During the law firm’s Shipping Offshore Seminar at the National Museum in Oslo on Tuesday, Wikborg Rein attorney Andreas Fjaervoll-Larsen said he believes the industry should brace itself for more rules in the coming years, but said it would be mostly focused on owners, charterers and others.