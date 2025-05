Donald Trump vowed to lift sanctions on Syria ahead of a meeting in which he praised the country’s new leader.

Speaking at an investment forum in Riyadh during a tour of the Middle East, the US President said he made the decision at the urging of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness,” Trump said at the Saudi-US Investment Forum.