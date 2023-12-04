The European Commission and Scandinavian countries rejected on Monday a request by southern nations to defer shipping’s entry into the Emissions Trading System (ETS).

As TradeWinds reported, seven member states on the Mediterranean rim asked the European Commission in a letter dated 27 October to revise those aspects of the ETS that they fear will hurt the bloc’s ports.

At a meeting of European Union national ministers on Monday, some of these countries went one step further, formally asking Brussels to defer implementation or introduce exemptions to the ETS to protect their terminals from unfair competition.