Apostolos Tzitzikostas, a Greek career politician set to become the European Commission member in charge of shipping, plans to increase green marine fuel production, protect European Union ports against unfair competition and turn up the heat on old tankers carrying Russian crude.

Speaking at his confirmation hearing at the EU parliament late on Monday, Tzitzikostas told lawmakers that next year he will present a Sustainable Transport Investment Plan (STIP) to boost the production and uptake of green fuels in the bloc.