Singapore’s senior minister Lee Hsien Loong expressed cautious concern over the impending US-China trade war, noting that both nations are nuclear powers and that the road ahead remains uncertain and challenging.

“We are talking about two nuclear powers, and…, hopefully somewhere before the end of the road, you will find an off-ramp and a way out, which will enable us to stop short of amassing damage to one another,” said Lee, who led the Asian city-state as its prime minister from 2004 to 2024.