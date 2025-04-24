Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest has urged Saudi Arabia and other petrostates seen as trying to block strong climate rules being formed at the International Maritime Organization to take a greater leadership role.

Earlier this month, the IMO member states agreed on a landmark deal on the details of how shipping will decarbonise and the funds that will be raised to achieve the 2050 net zero goal.

It includes a carbon price that will begin at $100 per tonne from 2028.

“This is a major victory. It represents one of the most significant climate achievements by any heavy industry,” said Forrest, who runs one of the biggest iron ore giants, Fortescue.

“The global shipping sector has demonstrated what can be achieved through courage, conviction and international cooperation. It has set a powerful example that others must now follow.”

However, in an email sent to media outlets, Forrest called on the petrostates, mainly Saudi Arabia, not to oppose the deal, which is set to be formally ratified in October at a special meeting of the Marine Environment Protection Committee.

Article continues below the advert

“Take just one example: Saudi Arabia is a regional leader with the capacity to unlock practical climate solutions in one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable regions,” he said.

“The kingdom sits at the crossroads of a global energy transition and a rising humanitarian imperative. It is a country with tremendous potential to lead the path to full decarbonisation rather than simply forestall the energy transition.”

Forrest pointed to climate research conducted by the University of Western Australia, which showed that during the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage, heat and humidity breached the limits of human survival for nearly two solid days, leading to 1,300 deaths.

“This is a moment for bold leadership. We call on Saudi Arabia to use its influence to drive consensus, not disrupt it, and to chart a path that secures the well-being of its people and the future of the region,” he said.

“Petrostates, particularly Saudi Arabia, must be held to account if they set out to destroy — not deliver —multinational agreement and solutions to climate destruction that fossil fuel is causing.”

During the IMO meeting to agree on the climate targets, a rare vote was held in which Brazil and China refrained from voting against the deal — a welcome move, according to Forrest.

China and Brazil show courage and responsibility

“In this crucial COP [United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change talks] year, Brazil has demonstrated the kind of principled climate leadership the world urgently needs,” he added.

“Alongside China, it acted with vision, courage and a deep sense of responsibility — not just for its own citizens, but for all humanity.”

Many of the small island developing states, including the Marshall Islands, abstained from voting, a political move to represent their concern that the final agreement was not a high levy on carbon emissions that they argue is needed to help them mitigate the impact of climate change and to be able to be part of the transition.

Forrest made no mention of the role of the US, which withdrew from the talks, sending a threatening message to IMO member states urging them not to support strong climate rules.