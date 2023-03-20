Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias has told his Turkish counterpart that it intends to support Turkey’s candidate in the race for the leadership of the International Maritime Organisation, according to reports.

Dendias met Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Brussels on Monday and said Greece would support the nomination of Suat Hayri Aka at the election that takes place at the UN’s maritime safety and environment agency in London in June.

Greek television reported that it is part of a diplomatic horse-trading deal in which Turkey will support a bid by Greece to become one of the non-permanent rotating members of the UN Security Council.