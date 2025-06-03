Hoegh Autoliners says it will recycle eight car carriers in Norway, in a deal it believes will kick-start a new upcycling industry in the country.

Norway has tight rules on recycling; shipowners have been fined for sending tonnage to be beached at Asian recycling yards, giving them few options when dealing with end-of-life tonnage.

Hoegh has teamed up with Nordic Circles, a domestic start-up that previously demonstrated upcycling with steel from the 99,900-dwt floating, production, storage and offloading unit Curlew (built 1983).