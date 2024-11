Ship recyclers met in Copenhagen ahead of a TradeWinds forum to formally launch the new Ship Recycling Alliance, a Bimco-led initiative.

The alliance’s first elected chairman is Nikos Mikelis, the architect of the Hong Kong Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships (HKC).

Mikelis was instrumental in the development of the HKC during his tenure at the International Maritime Organization, until he retired at the end of 2012.