Failure of a key International Maritime Organization meeting to act on black carbon emissions from shipping in the Arctic has led to calls for individual nations to develop measures that can be addressed again in 2024.

The Clean Arctic Alliance denounced last week’s IMO Pollution Prevention & Response Committee’s failure to progress compulsory measures to reduce black carbon emissions, which the alliance says the IMO has recognised is the second-largest source of ship climate warming.

Black carbon is considered to be responsible for about 20% of shipping’s climate impact on a 20-year basis, as it has a disproportionately high impact when released in and near the Arctic, accelerating the melting of ice as it reduces reflectivity.