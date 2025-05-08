Cargo owners or shippers could consider using index-linked contracts to relieve some of the pressure on their freight procurement teams, says Xeneta.

The pressure is likely to snowball once fees from the Ships for America Act and USTR kick in, making the life of a freight procurement professional in 2025 tough, says Xeneta’s senior shipping analyst Emily Stausboll.

“If carriers are being hit by additional fees, they are sure to pass this on to shippers – and it could be wrapped up in surcharges of different labels and definitions,” said Stausboll.