Not all of shipping is equally prepared for the advent of Europe’s carbon trading system. But those who have done their homework are welcoming the step as one shipping has long needed.

And not least that pricing based on the “polluter pays” principle has to be implemented globally.

“Now we will finally do what we should have done for a few years, which is putting a price on carbon, putting a price on emissions, and allowing us to make the right decisions together with shipowners,” said Trafigura’s global head of wet freight Andrea Olivi at the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum held during this year’s Nor-Shipping conference in Lillestrom near Oslo.