Ships in European waters could face a continent-wide ban on the discharge of scrubber effluent, with penalties for non-compliance imposed on owners as opposed to a ship’s crew or master.

The proposal has come from the European Parliament as part of a review of the European Union Maritime Safety Package, which was announced in June.

The parliament’s transport & tourism committee voted to update EU rules to include garbage, sewage and scrubber discharges.

Many exhaust gas cleaning systems use seawater to spray through an engine’s exhaust and remove SO x emissions that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere. The systems are seen by regulators as a compliance alternative to using marine fuels with low sulphur content.

Open-loop scrubbers use a system in which the water used in the system is discharged into the sea.

The proposal would mean only scrubbers with closed-loop systems could be used. Closed-loop scrubbers include an additional system to extract the effluent from the collection water and then store it for discharge onshore.

A ban on discharging scrubber water and effluent into the sea would mean vessels retaining the collected effluent, often a sludge, on board until they are in a port with collection facilities.

More teeth

The proposal called on shipowners to be held responsible for any environmental damage, in case the crew or master cannot be found or are unable to pay the full amount of any penalty.

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) also said EU governments should avoid setting maximum or minimum penalties for infringements

Other proposals include using the EU satellite-based tracking system SafeSeaNet more effectively and greater information exchange between member states and the European Commission on pollution incidents, including getting more than half of the CleanSeaNet reports verified on the spot

European Parliament rapporteur Marian-Jean Marinescu said: “The current EU rules do not work, because they are weakly applied by member states. This is unacceptable.

“It is time for member states to step up and protect European seas from the harmful effects of ships illegally dumping waste. It is necessary to effectively detect illegal discharges and set penalties at levels that serve as a real deterrent.”

The revision of the directive on ship-source pollution is a part of the Maritime Safety Package presented by the commission in June 2023, which aims to strengthen EU rules on safety and pollution.