One day after the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) expressed its dissatisfaction with the IMO’s current decarbonisation plan, London-based Hellenic peers joined the criticism, branding the global regulator's approach as one-sided.

“Taxing ships will not bring about the carbon-free world we all hope for and dream about,” the Greek Shipping Co-Operation Committee (GSCC) argued in its annual report published on Thursday.