An eclectic grouping of 10 leading companies have warned regulators against “over-penalising” LNG in negotiations to decarbonise shipping.

Operators from the container, cruise and ferry, bulker and tanker sectors are instead advocating “a technology-neutral and scientifically grounded approach to maritime decarbonisation”.

In a joint statement today, the companies raise concerns over proposals at the International Maritime Organization to adjust the global fuel standard (GFS) methodology.