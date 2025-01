The UK is leading a North European drive to track dark fleet tankers heading to Russia using artificial intelligence, the country’s Prime Minister Kier Starmer said on Monday.

It comes after three incidents of underwater infrastructure damage in the Baltic Sea over the past year, including the most recent off Finland, with a dark fleet tanker now under arrest.

Starmer’s announcement came as the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) said it had activated a UK-led reaction system to track threats.