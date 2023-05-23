A coalition of shipping and aviation interests is being set up to seek to prioritise the availability of green hydrogen and the provision of direct air capture (DAC) technologies for the industries.

The Skies and Seas Hydrogen-fuels Accelerator (Sasha) coalition aims to bring together leaders from across shipping and aviation to send a clear signal that green hydrogen and DAC are integral to their decarbonisation.

Limited supplies should be targeted towards the industries as they do not have faster, more efficient routes to decarbonise, said organiser NGO Opportunity Green of the coalition’s aims being funded by the European Climate Foundation.