Sanctions are cancelling out whatever environmental progress regulators are trying to promote through tougher emission rules on shipping, a senior Hong Kong-based ship owner argued during Posidonia on Monday.

“While the world is talking about decarbonisation, in reality, politicians are generating more carbon through sanctions and by making global trade much more convoluted than it used to be,” Hing Chao, executive chairman of Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings said during the Capital Link Maritime Summit.