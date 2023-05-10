Schulte Group digital systems firm MariApps Marine Solutions is partnering Berlin emissions software start-up zero44 to create a one-stop system for dealing with the European Union emissions trading system (EU ETS).

MariApps will provide its vessel performance optimisation and data collection and reporting system with compliance processes, stakeholder alignment, registry management, and trading access provided by zero44.

The system will be available from the fourth quarter of 2023, but the companies will start to enrol customers now.