The Sea Cargo Charter (SCC) has just added mining and metals company South32 as its newest signatory.

Headquartered in Australia, South32 produces bauxite, alumina, aluminium, copper, silver, lead, zinc, nickel, metallurgical coal and manganese from operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America.

The SCC is a global framework launched in 2020, developed by the Global Maritime Forum, to measure vessel operators’ shipping emissions against decarbonisation benchmarks.