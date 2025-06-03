The Comoros Islands has joined a group of worst-performing registries after rapidly expanding its numbers by tapping into the shadow fleet, new figures show.

The Comoros joins Tanzania, Togo and Belize on a list of underperforming flag states compiled by three port state control regimes in Europe, the US and the Asia-Pacific region.

The registries appear on a list submitted by the three bodies to the International Maritime Organization, based on the record of ship inspections and detentions from 2022 to 2024.