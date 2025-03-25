The first true scandal of US President Donald Trump’s second term is unfolding, and shipping is at the core.

US National Security Adviser Michael Waltz is coming under pressure after he apparently accidentally invited a journalist to a high-level text messaging chain in which top Trump officials planned the bombing of Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The snafu was revealed by the journalist — The Atlantic editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg — in a report on Monday, well into the bombing campaign that began on 15 March.