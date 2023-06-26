Relatively low-cost measures could cut emissions from shipping by up to nearly 50% by the end of this decade, according to a report from established shipping analysts CE Delft.

Ships could achieve 28% to 47% emissions reduction by 2030, compared to 2008 levels, by deploying 5-10% zero or near-zero emission fuels, wind-propulsion assistance technologies where possible and reducing the speed of vessels, said the report commissioned by Transport & Environment, Seas at Risk, Ocean Conservancy and Pacific Environment.

Will US, EU and UK gambit be able to force through 2050 zero emissions target?
Issued in the week the International Maritime Organization begins to consider revising its climate targets from a current target of halving emissions by 2050, the Shipping Emissions GHG Report 2030 said the measures would increase shipping costs by 6-14% on average.