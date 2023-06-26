Relatively low-cost measures could cut emissions from shipping by up to nearly 50% by the end of this decade, according to a report from established shipping analysts CE Delft.

Ships could achieve 28% to 47% emissions reduction by 2030, compared to 2008 levels, by deploying 5-10% zero or near-zero emission fuels, wind-propulsion assistance technologies where possible and reducing the speed of vessels, said the report commissioned by Transport & Environment, Seas at Risk, Ocean Conservancy and Pacific Environment.

Issued in the week the International Maritime Organization begins to consider revising its climate targets from a current target of halving emissions by 2050, the Shipping Emissions GHG Report 2030 said the measures would increase shipping costs by 6-14% on average.