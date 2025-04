China has hit back at US President Donald Trump’s 50% tariff threat, declaring on Tuesday that it will stand firm on its 34% tariff on US imports.

As the global standoff between two superpowers drags on, analysts warn that the lingering uncertainty is making it increasingly difficult for the shipping industry to chart its course.

“Trump’s tariffs have introduced a new layer of uncertainty into an already volatile environment,” said Lim & Tan Securities research manager Nicholas Yon.