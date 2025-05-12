The US Coast Guard has issued new rules to simplify the process for moving vessels into the country’s flag as the Trump administration works to reduce regulations and boost America’s shipping fleet.

The streamlined rules result from President Donald Trump’s call on federal agencies to deregulate.

Rear Admiral Wayne Arguin, the Coast Guard’s assistant commandant for prevention policy, hailed the move in the context of a more recent executive order to boost the US-flag fleet and American shipbuilding.

He said on LinkedIn that the new reflagging rules are the “first of many as we work to Restore American Maritime Dominance” — a reference to the executive order of the same name.

The Coast Guard issued a circular simplifying reflagging and certification for foreign-built vessels that are eligible for the government’s programmes to bring in ships to the US flag that are useful for sealift purposes — that is, vessels that can be called on for military transport.

That includes the Maritime Security Program and the Ready Reserve Force (RRF).

“This update reduces plan review delays, minimises modification costs and accelerates RRF recapitalisation — all while maintaining safety standards and expanding opportunities for US mariners,” the agency said in a LinkedIn post.

In effect, the circular allows vessels to register under the US flag while following the simpler certification requirements of the Maritime Security Program.

Under that scheme, which pays a $5m annual subsidy for 60 vessels to defray the cost of US-flag requirements such as hiring American citizen crew members, ships can qualify for flying the Stars and Stripes with certification from a major classification society, rather than Washington’s more stringent US safety standards.

The new rules accomplish this by allowing ships to enrol in the Maritime Security Program that do not receive the subsidy — creating a fleet of voluntary members.

Readier reserve

Trump ordered his team to deregulate. Photo: White House

The new rules also extend the same certification requirements to the Ready Reserve Force, a fleet of ships owned by the US Maritime Administration that can be called on in times of emergency or military need.

Arguin credited development of the circular to Captain Cory Heard, who heads the Coast Guard’s Commercial Vessel Compliance Office, and an interagency team within the federal government.

The circular emerges just weeks after the admiral told TradeWinds that the Coast Guard’s Process Improvement Team — or the PIT Crew — has compiled a list of about 150 areas of potential deregulation after Trump’s order to cut red tape.

In April, Trump signed an order that, among other things, ordered federal officials to expand the US-flag fleet operating international markets.