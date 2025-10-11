Trump’s trade chief triples port fee for car carriers

The office of US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has released a much-anticipated update on looming port fees that more than triples the cost for car carriers built anywhere.

The decision also creates a temporary carve-out for vessels in the Maritime Security Program, a subsidy scheme for ships operating under US flag.

The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) unveiled the updated fees on the same day that China retaliated with matching charges of its own.

Greer’s office surprised owners and operators of ro-ros when it unveiled a fee of $150 per car equivalent unit for a vessel built anywhere outside the US — a charge that would impact all the world’s car carriers but one.

Then in June, the USTR proposed changing the fee to $14 per net tonne.

Under the new fees unveiled on Friday, that rises to $46 per net tonne effective on Tuesday.

Sweeping charges

The car carrier fees are part of a sweeping schedule of port fees that are primarily focused on vessels built, owned or operated by Chinese companies.

Operators will pay the car carrier fee once per US port rotation, a maximum of five times in a calendar year, according to the document signed by USTR general counsel Jennifer Thornton.

“These modifications will address concerns regarding unfair manipulation of a car equivalent unit and the establishment of a net ton rate that is too low, which would limit the effectiveness of the action, and will provide additional leverage to encourage China to eliminate the investigated acts, policies and practices,” she wrote.

Breaking down the US trade representative’s fees on shipping Vessels owned or operated by a Chinese entity: $50 per net ton.

Chinese-built ships not covered by exemptions: $18 per net ton.

Car carriers built outside US: $46 per net ton. Show more

The fees on the car carrier sector drew criticism because they included vessels that had nothing to do with China, the focus of the USTR investigation that led to the trade measure.

But in Friday’s update, Thornton flicked aside that argument.

“In response to comments that argued that the service fee on vessel operators of foreign-built vehicle carriers was not subject to full public consultation, USTR disagrees,” she wrote.

“The service fee on vessel operators of foreign-built vehicle carriers was a logical outgrowth of USTR’s proposed service fee on maritime transport operators.”

Temporary reprieve

Car carriers in the Maritime Security Program will not face the fees, though that exemption expires in April 2029.

The USTR also approved 100% tariffs on Chinese-built ship-to-shore cranes, and the office removed the threat that LNG export licenses could be revoked for not using US-built vessels.

Also on Friday, Greer’s office proposed exempting LPG and ethane carriers from the port fees if they are on 20-year charter from a Chinese company to a non-Chinese outfit.

The modification would label the charterer as the owner or operator under the fee.