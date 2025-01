Turkey has hiked fines for pollution in its waters by more than 40% at the start of 2025 in line with the country’s rampant inflation.

The increased fines apply to the discharge of petroleum products, dirty ballast, rubbish and sewage and for burning fuel with excessive sulphur content, said legal firm ErsoyBilgehan.

Fines are higher for repeat offenders and if the responsible party is found to be a company, including shipowners and charterers, it said.